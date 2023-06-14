Cboe Global Markets announces five new senior leadership hires

I am delighted to welcome Megan Goett, Hatice Unal, Laura Fuson, Jodie Gunzberg and Katherine Kirkpatrick to the team. Cboe’s significant business expansion and growth in recent years has enabled us to become the truly global, expansive and innovative company we are today – one that is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as we enter the next era of our growth. Megan, Hatice, Laura, Jodie and Katherine are dynamic leaders who bring deep industry knowledge and expertise that will complement our world-class teams and help advance our mission of building trusted markets around the globe.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. revealed on Tuesday five new senior executive appointments. The new leadership hires include Megan Goett as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer; Hatice Unal as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure; Laura Fuson as Vice President, Futures; Jodie Gunzberg as Head of Strategic Partnerships; and Katherine Kirkpatrick as Chief Legal Officer, Cboe Digital.

In her new role as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Megan Goett has taken charge of steering Cboe’s worldwide branding and marketing strategy. With a 20-year career in the financial services sector, she has previously served as the Managing Director and Global Head of Digital, Branding, and Direct-to-Consumer Channels at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she led a global team dedicated to digital product management, business intelligence, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, UX, and design. Prior to that, she held the position of Executive Director and Global Head of Mobile and Sales Enablement at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Taking on the role of Senior Vice President for Infrastructure, Hatice Unal is responsible for the day-to-day management of Cboe’s infrastructure groups and components. With a wealth of experience in electronic trading technology spanning over 20 years, Unal has occupied various leadership and strategic positions in the technology field. Previously, she served as the Managing Director of Technology Infrastructure at Virtu Financial, where she supervised the global IT organization, leading successful integrations and technology migrations. Before that, she held the position of Managing Director and Head of Global Technology Infrastructure at ITG Inc., where she was accountable for technology infrastructure strategy, budgeting, and tactical business operations.

Laura Fuson has joined Cboe as the Vice President of Futures, assuming responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the company’s futures business. Her role includes identifying opportunities for growth in product development and distribution, with a specific focus on the digital asset space. Prior to joining Cboe, Fuson held the position of Director of Prime Services and Clearing Platform Sales at SG Americas Securities LLC. With over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Fuson senior prime brokerage sales expertise, specializing in a comprehensive range of cleared and over-the-counter products.

In the capacity of Head of Strategic Partnerships, Jodie Gunzberg has joined Cboe, assuming responsibility for cultivating crucial commercial relationships and partnerships. Her role encompasses overseeing commercial arrangements with index providers, intellectual property owners, and other relevant entities. Previously, Gunzberg served as the Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices, where she played a pioneering role in developing indices and classifying the digital asset industry, facilitating institutional access for wealth advisors and 401k plans. She has also held the position of Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, offering investment advice and tailored solutions to institutional clients holding assets of nearly $400 billion. Additionally, as a Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, she led product management efforts for a comprehensive range of U.S. equity, commodity, and multi-asset indices.

As the newly appointed Chief Legal Officer of Cboe Digital, Katherine Kirkpatrick will oversee the legal support provided to Cboe Digital’s trading and clearing venues. She has previously held the position of General Counsel at Maple Finance and served as a partner at the global law firm King & Spalding. During her time at King & Spalding, she co-chaired both the Financial Services and Fintech, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency groups. In her previous role, she specialized in handling white-collar crime cases, conducting government and internal investigations, ensuring corporate compliance, and navigating regulatory matters.

Earlier in April, Cboe announced the launch of Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index (VIX1D).