Cboe Global Markets appoints Jill Griebenow as CFO

It has been a remarkable journey, and I am incredibly grateful to Ed, the Board of Directors and all of our Cboe Global Markets associates for their support. Having worked closely together for many years, I could not be more excited for Jill to become Cboe’s next Chief Financial Officer.

Griebenow’s new appointment takes effect on 10 July. The company highlighted that she has worked with Schell for the past 12 years.

Derivatives and securities exchange network Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jill Griebenow to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. In her new position, she succeeds Brian Schell who is leaving the company to pursue a new professional opportunity outside of the exchange industry, the official announcement stated.

Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, said:

I want to thank Brian for his passion and commitment to Cboe during what has been a remarkable period of transformation and growth for our company. We wish him all the best in the future.

With over to decades of experience, Griebenow has been Chief Accounting Officer since 2018 and she will continue to hold that role after his promotion. Before that she served as Chief Financial Officer of Cboe’s European operations, where she was responsible for managing the company’s overseas financial arm, as well as overseeing the human resources and administrative functions in Europe.

Ed Tilly added:

During her 12-year tenure at Cboe, Jill has made significant contributions and her leadership has helped drive our vision and strategy, enabling us to become the global market powerhouse we are today. She has held many roles across our global organization and has an incredible understanding of our business, bringing the breadth and depth of expertise needed to serve in this new role.

Jill Griebenow, Cboe Global Markets Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, stated:

I am very excited about the future of Cboe and I look forward to assuming this new role. Together with our strong leadership team I look forward to continuing to execute on our global strategy, building on the solid foundation we have laid.

Earlier in June, Cboe announced five new senior leadership hires including Megan Goett as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer; Hatice Unal as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure; Laura Fuson as Vice President, Futures; Jodie Gunzberg as Head of Strategic Partnerships; and Katherine Kirkpatrick as Chief Legal Officer, Cboe Digital.