Cboe Global Markets introduces 1-day volatility index

Ed Tilly, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Cboe Global Markets, said:

We are committed to continuing to innovate in the volatility space and we believe the VIX1D Index will be a complementary addition for market participants seeking to better understand current equity market volatility or as they employ different trading strategies. The development of the VIX1D Index is another example of the strength of Cboe and S&P Dow Jones Indices’ long-standing relationship, highlighting the companies’ shared commitment to drive innovation through rigorous data analysis and market solutions.

The VIX1D Index and the VIX Index use similar methods to estimate expected volatility, but the VIX1D Index is tailored to reflect the compressed measurement of expected volatility over a single day, differing from the VIX Index in this regard. Due to its nature, the VIX1D Index is anticipated to exhibit greater volatility compared to indices that measure longer time horizons of expected volatility. This is because news events that affect the S&P 500 Index on a particular day are likely to have a more significant impact on short-dated SPX options than longer-dated options when market participants have more time to react.