BUX hires Mark Lamers as CFO and Erin Stewart as Head of People and Culture

Rapidly growing neobroker BUX today announced two additions to its leadership team following an $80 million (€67 million) funding round. Mark Lamers will be the company’s new CFO and Erin Stewart will become Head of People and Culture. The new appointments come as BUX is strengthening its efforts to expand its flagship investing app, BUX Zero, across Europe.
Yorick Naeff, CEO of BUX commented:
This has been an incredible year for BUX, and we are thrilled to be welcoming Mark and Erin as the company enters a new phase of growth. It is BUX’s mission to shape the future of how Europeans invest. With many macroeconomic factors at play, such as low interest rates and unsustainable pension systems, everyone needs to be given the opportunity to build a better financial future through investing. This requires a team of industry experts and innovative thinkers who can build on the strong foundation of what we started in 2014. With these industry veterans onboard, and their wealth of experience and knowledge, we are bringing BUX to the next level to further shape the future of investing.”
Mark Lamers previously served as Managing Director Financial Institutions Group Advisory at Dutch bank ABN Amro, where he spent 12 years of his career. He brings more than 14 years of experience in the banking world. Lamers’ past positions were in the origination and execution of corporate finance transactions for financial institutions, including IPOs and Mergers & Acquisitions, across Europe.
Mark Lamers, CFO of BUX said:
I’m thrilled to be entering the dynamic fintech space and I am passionate about BUX’s mission to help empower a new generation of investors to take ownership of their financial future. From a young age, I have always been interested in the stock market and also in my professional career, capital markets have played a central role. With a deep understanding of the financial markets on hand, I fully believe that investing should be made more accessible.
Erin Stewart brings almost 20 years of experience in shaping the culture of several tech companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of People at online marketplace Catawiki. Stewart also spent 2,5 years in fintech where she led the HR department at LendInvest, a UK-based alternative fintech lender in the property market.
Erin Stewart, Head of People and Culture of BUX added:
The success of a company rides as much on business metrics as it does on the strength of its culture. As BUX enters this new phase of growth, it will be crucial to not only encapsulate the vibrant, start-up culture that has taken shape at the company, but to bring it to an elevated level that will continue to attract Europe’s finest talent. Equally important will be to foster BUX’s existing in-house talent and expertise.
BUX’s hiring has grown by almost 30% due to the quick rollout of BUX Zero. Currently, 166 employees of 38 different nationalities serve at the company and the number is growing.