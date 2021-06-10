Broadridge acquires AdvisorStream

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. revealed yesterday the acquisition of AdvisorStream, a provider of digital engagement and marketing solutions for the global wealth and insurance industries.
The acquisition of AdvisorStream will expand Broadridge’s front-to-back office wealth capabilities, allowing it to serve growth-oriented advisors and firms looking to attract and engage clients across key digital channels.
Michael Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge, said:
The events of 2020 have transformed the nature of advisor and client collaboration and communications. They have also heightened overall investor expectations for personalized and relevant communications from their advisor. AdvisorStream’s platform provides the most effective means for advisors to engage, convert and nurture relationships by leveraging highly credible content across digital channels. The acquisition of AdvisorStream is the latest example of Broadridge growing our wealth management business by expanding our core offerings for clients.
AdvisorStream’s advisor marketing platform allows advisors to drive revenue and growth by providing personalized and consistent client communications. The platform leverages marketing automation and engaging content licensed from global sources such as Dow Jones Newswires (including The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s), The New York Times, Forbes, Bloomberg Media, The Globe & Mail, etc.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Broadridge’s data foundation, together with AdvisorStream, will allow financial advisors to pinpoint what is most relevant and engaging for individual clients at each step of the investor lifecycle. Additionally, AdvisorStream’s compliance capabilities provide flexibility for advisors while still integrating into existing head office marketing workflows.
Kevin Mulhern, CEO of AdvisorStream, commented:
When we created AdvisorStream, we set out to help advisors grow by solving the challenge of connecting with clients, building trust and credibility by leveraging technology for better communications. Becoming part of Broadridge will allow us to deliver our advisor solutions to a broader client set and enhance the effectiveness of our platform as we bring a premium omni-channel solution to wealth firms and advisors of all stripes globally.
Global mid-market investment banking specialist Alantra was AdvisorStream’s sole financial advisor on the transaction.
Broadridge recently extended its capital markets franchise with the acquisition of Itiviti. In March, the company paid $2.5 billion to secure the deal with the former owner of Itiviti, Nordic Capital.
Earlier this week, Broadridge released the latest version of its Private Market Hub platform, using Amazon Managed Blockchain from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Broadridge utilises distributed ledger technology (DLT) to better streamline and connect the private equity ecosystem and assets.