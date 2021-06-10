Broadridge acquires AdvisorStream

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. revealed yesterday the acquisition of AdvisorStream, a provider of digital engagement and marketing solutions for the global wealth and insurance industries.

The acquisition of AdvisorStream will expand Broadridge’s front-to-back office wealth capabilities, allowing it to serve growth-oriented advisors and firms looking to attract and engage clients across key digital channels.

Michael Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge, said:

The events of 2020 have transformed the nature of advisor and client collaboration and communications. They have also heightened overall investor expectations for personalized and relevant communications from their advisor. AdvisorStream’s platform provides the most effective means for advisors to engage, convert and nurture relationships by leveraging highly credible content across digital channels. The acquisition of AdvisorStream is the latest example of Broadridge growing our wealth management business by expanding our core offerings for clients.

AdvisorStream’s advisor marketing platform allows advisors to drive revenue and growth by providing personalized and consistent client communications. The platform leverages marketing automation and engaging content licensed from global sources such as Dow Jones Newswires (including The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s), The New York Times, Forbes, Bloomberg Media, The Globe & Mail, etc.