Broadridge appoints Jim Kwiatkowski as CEO of LTX

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the promotion of Jim Kwiatkowski as chief executive officer of its AI- driven digital trading business, LTX.
Additionally, LTX co-founder and CEO, Jim Toffey, will succeed Art Certosimo as Chairman of the LTX Board of Directors.
Jim Toffey commented:
I am excited to hand the day-to-day reigns over to Jim Kwiatkowski where his immense electronic markets experience will drive innovation in the credit markets through AI and innovative trading protocols.
With over 20 years of experience in electronic trading, Kwiatkowski is an industry veteran. He joined LTX in 2021 as chief revenue officer, spearheading significant business, commercial, and operational developments, such as strategic integrations with key OEMS partners and growth of the buy-side and dealer client base.
Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge, said
Jim Kwiatkowski is a proven leader with the right expertise to scale the LTX platform and drive it forward. Jim Toffey’s entrepreneurial vision has been instrumental in establishing LTX as a differentiated platform that enables dealers and their buy-side customers to connect and trade more efficiently.
Jim Kwiatkowski, added:
LTX’s mission and goal is more relevant than ever– to solve the deep and complex liquidity issues in the credit markets through the use of AI and advanced trading protocols. Since launching, LTX has made incredible strides toward advancing the structure of the corporate bond market for the benefit of all market participants. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team as we build upon that foundation.
LTX launched in 2020 and since then it has attracted many leading asset managers and dealers. The firm boars $7 billion in initiated firm orders and an average daily volume of $26 billion in the Liquidity Cloud.
