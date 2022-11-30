Broadridge appoints Jim Kwiatkowski as CEO of LTX

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the promotion of Jim Kwiatkowski as chief executive officer of its AI- driven digital trading business, LTX.

Additionally, LTX co-founder and CEO, Jim Toffey, will succeed Art Certosimo as Chairman of the LTX Board of Directors.

Jim Toffey commented:

I am excited to hand the day-to-day reigns over to Jim Kwiatkowski where his immense electronic markets experience will drive innovation in the credit markets through AI and innovative trading protocols.

With over 20 years of experience in electronic trading, Kwiatkowski is an industry veteran. He joined LTX in 2021 as chief revenue officer, spearheading significant business, commercial, and operational developments, such as strategic integrations with key OEMS partners and growth of the buy-side and dealer client base.