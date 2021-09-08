Broadridge appoints FinTech veterans Ted Bragg and Jim Kwiatkowski to LTX leadership team

With over 30 years of experience in executive leadership positions in the global markets, Bragg will be responsible for enhancing LTX’s trading capabilities. Bragg’s most recent role was Vice President and Head of Fixed Income at Nasdaq. His responsibilities there included running the Execution Access broker-dealer team and the registered ATS, NFI, for US Treasuries

As we leverage next-gen technologies to take the bond market to the next level, Ted and Jim are welcomed additions who are recognized leaders with decades of experience driving transformation in the capital markets industry. These latest hires reinforce Broadridge’s commitment and investment in LTX and we look forward to further strengthening our liquidity network, enabling more dealers and investors to trade smarter.

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has revealed that Ted Bragg and Jim Kwiatkowski have joined LTX, a Broadridge company offering a new AI-driven digital trading platform for corporate bonds. In their new roles in the LTX leadership team, Bragg and Kwiatkowski will work closely with LTX CEO Jim Toffey to accelerate the digitization of corporate bond trading.

Bragg has also served as SVP for TP-ICAP Securities USA, where he led the expansion of fixed income initiatives to create liquidity sources for fixed income and credit markets. Before ICAP, he held a variety of leadership positions for BNY Mellon, including Managing Director in the Markets Group, as Head of E-Commerce strategy.

Kwiatkowski also brings over three decades of industry experience. Most recently, he worked as Managing Director and Global Head of Transaction Sales at the London Stock Exchange, where he led sales of the foremost electronic trading platform for forex.

Before LSEG, he served as Global Head of Transaction Sales at Refinitiv, covering client relationship management, as well as new business teams for the buy-side and sell-side client segments. Kwiatkowski has also worked as Global Head of Transaction Sales at Thomson Reuters, which he joined as part of the acquisition of FXall, where he served also as Global Head of Sales, through its successful IPO.

So far, the LTX platform has included a dozen dealers and more than 50 asset managers, representing a significant liquidity pool. Additional 50 firms will join by year end. Since January, the number of RFX sessions on the platform has steadily increased, recently surpassed the $1 billion mark in total amount of bonds offered.

Last month, Broadridge added Annette L. Nazareth to its Board of Directors as its the 12th member.