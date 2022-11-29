Broadridge and SLIB launch global voting solution for the French market

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and France-based software editor for electronic voting and securities services SLIB today announced the launch of their joint end-to-end global voting solution which aims to increase voting efficiency and corporate governance for global investment in French market.
Demi Derem, General Manager of Broadridge’s International Investor Communication Solutions, said:
Broadridge remains firmly committed to enabling greater levels of shareholder engagement across markets globally. Together with our partners at SLIB, we have delivered an advanced voting and communications solution that makes it easier than ever for all investors, both those in France and in other markets, to seamlessly cast their votes in the companies they own.
The new solution is a significant addition to the cross-border proxy voting service for France-based investors, Broadridge and SLIB launched in December 2021.
Firms using Broadridge and SLIB’s new solution will be able to take advantage of an efficient, streamlined process throughout the vote processing lifecycle which includes the capture and distribution of golden copy issuer meeting announcements to vote execution and confirmation of votes cast.
Furthermore, its automated, digital approach reduces exposure to operational and regulatory risk.
Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB, commented:
In order to attract foreign investment, and in response to regulatory pressures and the requirement for robust ESG policies, there is a foundational need to demonstrate strong corporate governance practices through the provision of efficient vote communications. With Broadridge, the leading global proxy voting provider, as our strategic partner, we can now offer intermediaries a comprehensive and efficient ecosystem, that combines support for international investors in French listed companies, and for French investors in foreign companies.
