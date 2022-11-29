Broadridge and SLIB launch global voting solution for the French market

Broadridge remains firmly committed to enabling greater levels of shareholder engagement across markets globally. Together with our partners at SLIB, we have delivered an advanced voting and communications solution that makes it easier than ever for all investors, both those in France and in other markets, to seamlessly cast their votes in the companies they own.

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and France-based software editor for electronic voting and securities services SLIB today announced the launch of their joint end-to-end global voting solution which aims to increase voting efficiency and corporate governance for global investment in French market.

The new solution is a significant addition to the cross-border proxy voting service for France-based investors, Broadridge and SLIB launched in December 2021.

Firms using Broadridge and SLIB’s new solution will be able to take advantage of an efficient, streamlined process throughout the vote processing lifecycle which includes the capture and distribution of golden copy issuer meeting announcements to vote execution and confirmation of votes cast.

Furthermore, its automated, digital approach reduces exposure to operational and regulatory risk.

Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB, commented: