Exclusive: Benjamin Boulter steps into the role of global head of partnerships with BlackBull Markets

Executives November 27, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


LeapRate Exclusive… LeapRate has learned that BlackBull Markets has appointed Benjamin Boulter as Global Head of Partnerships.

Benjamin has over a decade of experience in the financial services and digital marketing sectors. Prior to his new position, he spent almost four years in Pepperstone. He started as Digital Marketing Executive in 2015 and in 2017 he became Marketing Manager – Partnerships.

At his new role as Global Head of Partnerships with BlackBull Markets, Benjamin will work in the Head Office of the company in Auckland, New Zealand.

Benjamin Boulter shared with LeapRate:

It's a really fantastic opportunity to join a young and innovative team at a company that I've seen rapidly growing within the industry over the past several years. I hope to be able to add further value to their already stellar track record of awards and recent achievements including FMA regulation.

Michael Walker, the Managing Director at BlackBull Markets commented:

Michael Walker

Part of our growth strategy includes continuing to attract high-quality international talent. Individuals of Benjamin's calibre provide us with access to a network of connections and a wealth of experience on what it takes to build a brand into one of the major players in the industry.

BlackBull Markets was established back in 2014 and since then it has seen rapid growth and consistently doubled in size YoY over the past three years, as well as expanded and tailored its product offering in dozens of new markets. The multi asset broker announced obtaining derivatives issuer licence from the FMA in August this year.

