Exclusive: Benjamin Boulter steps into the role of global head of partnerships with BlackBull Markets

LeapRate Exclusive… LeapRate has learned that BlackBull Markets has appointed Benjamin Boulter as Global Head of Partnerships.

Benjamin has over a decade of experience in the financial services and digital marketing sectors. Prior to his new position, he spent almost four years in Pepperstone. He started as Digital Marketing Executive in 2015 and in 2017 he became Marketing Manager – Partnerships.

At his new role as Global Head of Partnerships with BlackBull Markets, Benjamin will work in the Head Office of the company in Auckland, New Zealand.