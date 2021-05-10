Menu

BlackBull Markets partners with 3-time motorsport champion Tom Alexander

May 10, 2021


BlackBull Markets has just announced its partnership with motorsport champion Tom Alexander

The New Zealand-based fintech firm will sponsor Alexander in the 2021 GT3 Endurance series. He will compete in the challenging motorsport series as a brand ambassador of BlackBull Markets.

In the official announcement the company said it was hopeful he will show his talent on the track and bring home another championship in 2021.

BlackBull Markets offers technology and customer support in the financial service industry. The company’s partnership with Tom Alexander in his pursuit of another championship is a reflection of the synergy between his and the firm’s respective philosophies.

The announcement stated:

To be the best, you have to partner with the best. We wish Tom the very best for the 2021 racing season and will be there to support him at every lap, pitstop, and chequered flag.

The GT3 Endurance Series began this past weekend and Tom Alexander, driving Audi R8 LMS, accomplished a podium finish with third place.

