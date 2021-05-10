BlackBull Markets partners with 3-time motorsport champion Tom Alexander

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
BlackBull Markets offers technology and customer support in the financial service industry. The company’s partnership with Tom Alexander in his pursuit of another championship is a reflection of the synergy between his and the firm’s respective philosophies.
The announcement stated:
To be the best, you have to partner with the best. We wish Tom the very best for the 2021 racing season and will be there to support him at every lap, pitstop, and chequered flag.
The GT3 Endurance Series began this past weekend and Tom Alexander, driving Audi R8 LMS, accomplished a podium finish with third place.