BDSwiss to sponsor DP World Tour Championship

Financial services group BDSwiss has announced it will sponsor the DP World Tour Championship and AVIV Dubai Championship in collaboration with the European Tour. The two season-ending golf tournaments, part of the Rolex Series, are held annually at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. This year’s Race to Dubai, a season-long competition to crown the European Tour’s number one player, comes to an end.

BDSwiss becomes the official sponsor of the European Tour world champions for a first time. The move is driven by the Group’s aim to showcase its brand through sponsoring top-tier sporting events and organisations.