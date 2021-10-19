BDSwiss to sponsor DP World Tour Championship

Financial services group BDSwiss has announced it will sponsor the DP World Tour Championship and AVIV Dubai Championship in collaboration with the European Tour. The two season-ending golf tournaments, part of the Rolex Series, are held annually at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. This year’s Race to Dubai, a season-long competition to crown the European Tour’s number one player, comes to an end.
BDSwiss becomes the official sponsor of the European Tour world champions for a first time. The move is driven by the Group’s aim to showcase its brand through sponsoring top-tier sporting events and organisations.
BDSwiss CEO Alexander Oelfke commented:
At BDSwiss, we are immensely proud to collaborate with the European Tour in sponsoring the DP World Tour Championship — a prestigious golf event that supports our global brand image and resonates with our core values of integrity, perseverance, and commitment to world-class performance.
Daniel Takieddine, BDSwiss Senior Executive Officer MENA said:
We’re delighted to be one of the official sponsors of Golf’s DP World Tour Championship, a globally acknowledged sporting event that will not only support our brand with international exposure but will also bolster our efforts to become a leading multi-asset trading powerhouse in the UAE and across the broader MENA region.
Max Hamilton, Commercial Director of the European Tour, added:
We’re delighted to welcome BDSwiss to our network of partners for the DP World Tour Championship. The tournament is not only an annual milestone in global golf but a highlight of the sporting calendar in the Middle East which will be broadcast to a global audience.
The DP World Tour Championship is the second major sport event sponsorship for 2021 for BDSwiss. The group signed a two-year deal as the gold sponsor of the MercedesCup ATP 250 Stuttgart tennis tournament earlier this year.