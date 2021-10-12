Barclays names Angela Liu as CEO of China business

Barclays has yesterday announced the appointment of Angela Liu as Country CEO, China. The move aims to strengthen the company’s existing cross-border Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) platform in China.
Barclays continues to bolster its position in the Asia Pacific region with its presence in key markets like China/Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Singapore and Australia. In her new role, Liu will be responsible for enhancing Barclays’ cross-border CIB platform in China. She will work on expanding the bank’s current platform and capabilities model – to support corporates and financial institutions in China, servicing their cross-border corporate and investment banking needs, and connecting them to the capital markets of Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and the Americas.
Liu will also lead Barclays’ growth initiatives in China across all product lines in Global Markets, Investment Banking and Corporate Banking. Her work will see her partner with the bank’s regional heads of the CIB, and with Grace Kuo, Barclays’ Shanghai Branch Manager.
Jaideep Khanna, Head of Barclays, Asia Pacific, said:
China presents a big opportunity for growth in Asia Pacific. Barclays’ global cross-border CIB platform and our strong collaboration between businesses will continue to drive growth for our clients in China. We are delighted to have Angela join Barclays to continue the expansion of our China franchise in a systematic and phased approach.
Liu brings to Barclays almost 20 years of experience in the banking industry. Before joining the company, she served as Bank as Head of Institutional Client Group, China and Hong Kong at Deutsche Bank where she led client coverage and distribution across all products. Before that, Liu spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley. In its New York and Hong Kong offices, she made significant contributions across structured products, securitized products and client coverage. She has also served as Chairman of the Board for Morgan Stanley Bank International (China). She holds Bachelors and Masters degrees in Applied Mathematics from Columbia University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.