Barclays names Angela Liu as CEO of China business

Barclays has yesterday announced the appointment of Angela Liu as Country CEO, China. The move aims to strengthen the company’s existing cross-border Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) platform in China.

Barclays continues to bolster its position in the Asia Pacific region with its presence in key markets like China/Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Singapore and Australia. In her new role, Liu will be responsible for enhancing Barclays’ cross-border CIB platform in China. She will work on expanding the bank’s current platform and capabilities model – to support corporates and financial institutions in China, servicing their cross-border corporate and investment banking needs, and connecting them to the capital markets of Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and the Americas.