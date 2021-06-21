Menu

Ee-Ching Tay appointed head of Southeast Asia banking at Barclays

Barclays has announced its appointment of Ee-Ching Tay as its brand new head of banking for Southeast Asia. The new appointment will see Tay taking responsibility for further enhancing Barclays’ presence in Southeast Asia as she focuses on driving M&A financing and advisory services. Tay boasts more than 20 years’ experience within the investment banking industry, her services spanning Asia and the US. She is set to be based in Singapore in her new Barclays role.

Ee-Ching Tay previously worked for JPMorgan, again based in Singapore, as managing director and head of Southeast Asia M&A. Before this, she had taken up residency in New York working as an executive director for UBS’ mergers and acquisitions team. Barclays revealed in its latest announcement that their recent hire holds a record in capital raising and M&A, which is worth more than $100 billion across a vast array of sectors.

Tay’s new role will also see her leading and cultivating the most senior client relationships for the bank and taking full responsibility for the team, which covers financial institutions, government agencies, financial sponsors and key corporate clients in the Singapore region. She will report to the head of banking for Asia-Pacific and Greater China, Vanessa Koo.

Sandeep Pahwa, who has been the face of South-East Asia banking at Barclays for over ten years, will be passing the baton on to Tay. Pahwa is still, however, set to stay at the firm, serving as vice-chairman and head of Asia-Pacific client coverage for Barclays.

Vanessa Koo, head of banking for Asia-Pacific and Greater China at Barclays, said:

Southeast Asia is strategically important to Barclays as a dynamic high-growth region. Indeed, Ee-Ching’s appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to invest for growth in areas where we see exciting opportunities, supporting Barclays’ regional and global businesses. Her extensive transactional expertise and deep local knowledge will bring substantial value to our clients.

As part of its strategic plan, Barclays has been open about its emphasis on hiring new talent within Asia, including other recent additions to the team this year, such as Kelvin Teo, APAC head of equity capital markets; vice-chairman of Greater China banking Yehong Ji; and Girish Mithran as Asia head of program trading.

