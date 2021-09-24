Antony Stephen joins Barclays finance business as CEO

Barclays today announced that Antony Stephen was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Barclays Partner Finance (BPF) business, and Clydesdale Financial Services Ltd (CFSL), its legal entity. He will start at his new position on 4 October 2021.

With 25 years in the industry, Stephen brings payments and financial services experience to his new position at Barclays. He joins from Amazon where he most recently was Head of Amazon Payments Europe. At Amazon, he led a more than $50 billion portfolio of payment products such as credit cards, instalment loans and a financial services marketplace.

In his new role, Stephen will report to Head of Barclays Cubed & Consumer Bank Europe, Ruchir Rodrigues. Stephen’s focus will be on growing the point-of-sale finance business in the UK. He will also provide senior leadership to Barclays Cubed, Barclays’ next-generation commerce platform, aimed at creating value for consumers and merchants through the payments ecosystem.