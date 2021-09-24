Antony Stephen joins Barclays finance business as CEO

Barclays today announced that Antony Stephen was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Barclays Partner Finance (BPF) business, and Clydesdale Financial Services Ltd (CFSL), its legal entity. He will start at his new position on 4 October 2021.
With 25 years in the industry, Stephen brings payments and financial services experience to his new position at Barclays. He joins from Amazon where he most recently was Head of Amazon Payments Europe. At Amazon, he led a more than $50 billion portfolio of payment products such as credit cards, instalment loans and a financial services marketplace.
In his new role, Stephen will report to Head of Barclays Cubed & Consumer Bank Europe, Ruchir Rodrigues. Stephen’s focus will be on growing the point-of-sale finance business in the UK. He will also provide senior leadership to Barclays Cubed, Barclays’ next-generation commerce platform, aimed at creating value for consumers and merchants through the payments ecosystem.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ruchir Rodrigues, commented:
I am delighted that Antony is joining Barclays to lead our point-of-sale finance business, and that we’re able to attract talent of his calibre. Antony’s global experience with an industry-leading firm like Amazon and his passion for customer centricity will be invaluable in driving this business forward. His vision and leadership will add immense value to the team as we continue to create tangible value for the consumers and merchants that we serve.
Antony Stephen said:
This is an incredibly exciting time for point-of-sale finance – while the core business model has existed for a long time, it has surged in popularity and prominence in recent years, thanks to advancements in technology and changes in customer behaviour. With its unrivalled network of both consumers and major retailers, Barclays recognises the fantastic opportunity it has to lead the market, and I’m thrilled to be joining the bank at this pivotal moment.
Barclays Partner Finance is a UK leading provider of point-of-sale finance and regulated BNPL lending. The company works with retailers to enable consumers to purchase products and spread the cost in a responsible and transparent way.
Ee-Ching Tay recently joined Barclays as its head of banking for Southeast Asia.