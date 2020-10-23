Ballinger & Co. adds three directors to its senior team

Forex specialist Ballinger & Co. announced the appointment of three directors to its senior leadership, bolstering its quickly expanding team.

Patrick Ronane, Tim Hallinan and Jon Robson are joining the team in London, respectively as Managing Director, Sales, Sales Director, and Trading Director.

Ballinger & Co. is a specialist FX broker and provides forex services to corporate and institutional clients globally.

The three new directors join a fast-growing team with more than 100 years collective experience in deliverable FX. Ballinger welcomes the new directors a month after the addition of Will Tracey, former Monex Europe co-founder, as Executive Chairman. Their collective expertise and skills are set to further propel Ballinger’s rise within the deliverable FX market.

Prior to joining Ballinger & Co., Patrick Ronane held senior positions at Monex Europe. There, he played a significant role in the global development of the business, recruiting, training and managing the Sales teams across Europe. He was essential figure in developing relationships at C-suite level with corporate and institutional clients, primarily within the Alternative Investment and Insurance sectors, across the US, Asia and Europe.

Patrick Ronane, Managing Director, Sales, stated:

I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic and accomplished team at Ballinger. The business is clearly flying and I am keen to bring my experience to such a sophisticated sales operation. Ballinger is quickly becoming the most exciting specialist FX broker in the sector and I’m very pleased to be part of that journey.

Tim Hallinan’s appointment as Ballinger and Co.’s Sales Director comes after a decade in Monex Europe’s core team, where he served as Team Leader, responsible for new business acquisition, client relationship management and people development.