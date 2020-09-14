LeapRate
Ballinger & Co appoints co-founder of Monex Europe Will Tracey as Executive Chairman

Executives September 14, 2020


FX Broker Ballinger & Co. today announced appointing Will Tracey as Executive Chairman and largest shareholder.

At Ballinger & Co. Tracey brings to the leadership team years of experience at the forefront of deliverable FX industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for Ballinger & Co.’s trading operations and sales activity.

Tracey co-founded of Schneider Foreign Exchange helped build the company into commercial FX businesses and played a central role in its sale to Banco Monex in 2012 for $110 million. Monex Europe then grew under his supervision for 7 years. Tracey oversaw the company’s expansion to 4 continents, more than 250 staff and consistently strong revenue growth.


Will Tracey commented:


Will Tracey

It is an incredibly exciting time to join Ballinger & Co. The FX market is changing, and the pandemic is presenting new challenges and opportunities for our clients. Ballinger is creating a pioneering, entrepreneurial culture and sophisticated offering which will deliver real value to our clients and shareholders. With the support and scale of our partners, and the strength of the team that we are assembling, we are confident we will become the market-leader in the space.

Tom Dudderidge, CEO of Ballinger & Co, said:


Tom Dudderidge


We are delighted that Will has joined Ballinger & Co. as Executive Chairman. It is no overstatement to say that Will wrote the playbook for our industry – his record speaks for itself. There is genuinely no one better placed to help Ballinger grow and with Will on board, we are looking to rapidly expand the business globally.

