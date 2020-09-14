Ballinger & Co appoints co-founder of Monex Europe Will Tracey as Executive Chairman

FX Broker Ballinger & Co. today announced appointing Will Tracey as Executive Chairman and largest shareholder.

At Ballinger & Co. Tracey brings to the leadership team years of experience at the forefront of deliverable FX industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for Ballinger & Co.’s trading operations and sales activity.

Tracey co-founded of Schneider Foreign Exchange helped build the company into commercial FX businesses and played a central role in its sale to Banco Monex in 2012 for $110 million. Monex Europe then grew under his supervision for 7 years. Tracey oversaw the company’s expansion to 4 continents, more than 250 staff and consistently strong revenue growth.