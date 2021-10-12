Ballinger & Co. appoints Ashley Wardle as Partner

Fast-growing foreign exchange risk management and payments specialist Ballinger & Co. has just announced the appointment of Ashley Wardle as a Partner in the firm’s sales team.
A foreign exchange sales professional, Wardle joins Ballinger at Monex Europe where he was Head of Desk. He spent more than thirteen years at the Monex. His portfolio includes Magic Circle law firms, asset managers, global charities, private banks, international brands, and multinational corporate clients.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The new appointment follows a period of significant growth for Ballinger. During the past year, the company’s team has increased five times in size. Ballinger also closed another successful funding round which has also been pivotal for the financial services provider in its expansion of talent, strategic partnerships and offering, as well as in its growing list of corporate and institutional clients.
Ashley Wardle, said:
I am thrilled to join Ballinger and its prodigious team as they continue to provide innovative solutions to the challenges of an evolving market. I am looking forward to contributing to their resourceful approach to solving complex challenges for clients, whether that be a biotech start-up or blue-chip multinational. We have a promising period ahead of us and the business is well-equipped to continue its rapid expansion and provide an unparalleled service for clients.
Tom Dudderidge, CEO of Ballinger & Co. commented:
We are delighted to welcome Ashely to the team at Ballinger. His distinguished track record is testament to his outstanding talent. As some of the industry’s most gifted professionals continue to gravitate towards the firm, we are becoming a truly competitive force in the market. We have a proven ability to service clients with complex requirements and execute large transactions on their behalf. Ashley and the team are a natural fit and will work to identify situations where we can add value, articulate this to clients, and deliver our services to the highest possible standards.