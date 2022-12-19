ASX confirms Daniel Moran as Chief Compliance Officer

Moran took up the role as Acting Chief Compliance Officer in October 2022 and was responsible for admitting new entities and quoting new products on ASX’s equity market. Furthermore, in this role he is monitoring and enforcing compliance with ASX’s rules by listed entities and investment product issuers, enforcement action against participants for breaches of ASX’s rules, and related guidance and education activities.

Australian financial markets exchange ASX Limited today announced that Daniel Moran has been confirmed as Chief Compliance Officer in a permanent capacity after he has been acting in the role since October 2022. He has also consequently resigned as Company Secretary.

Prior to joining ASX, Moran served as a corporate and transactional lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills. While there, he worked out of Sydney and London and he acted on acquisitions and disposals, capital raisings and restructures, as well as advising on a range of corporate legal, regulatory and governance issues.

His new appointment is going to take effect on 1 January 2023.

The announcement added that Johanna O’Rourke and Lucy Barnett will continue to act as Company Secretaries of ASX. Additionally, O’Rourke will remain responsible for communications with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) in relation to listing rule matters.

ASX announced in August the exchange finished the financial year 2022 with net profit of $508.5 million, registering a 5.7% increase.