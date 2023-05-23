ASX names Tim Whiteley chief information officer

Tim’s deep expertise in technology and project execution in the financial services industry will be invaluable as ASX looks to contemporise its technology and deliver critical market infrastructure.

Tim is a highly skilled technology transformation executive who brings to ASX more than 25-years’ experience in business and technology roles across Australian financial services.

Australian financial markets exchange ASX Limited today announced the appointment of Tim Whiteley as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Effective from 1 July, Whiteley will be responsible for the company’s enterprise technology functions, technology and data security, data governance, and technology infrastructure.

Whiteley has led the ASX’s CHESS Replacement Solution Design work since November 2022 after the company decided to reassess its CHESS replacement project.

Lofthouse noted that Whiteley’s appointment further provides continuity of technology leadership for CHESS replacement. He will continue to lead the CHESS replacement until he has selected a new leadership team for the program.

Before joining ASX, Whiteley held positions at Westpac and Commonwealth Bank, leading large enterprise-wide technology transformation projects.

The exchange revealed earlier in March that it is planning to establish a dedicated Technology division, splitting the Group Executive, Technology and Data, and CIO role. The announcement detailed that Dan Chesterman will continue as Group Executive, Technology and Data, responsible for maturing ASX’s enterprise data capability and growing the Group’s Technology and Data business.