Andrew Tobin Appointed as Australian Securities Exchange CFO

On Tuesday, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announced that they have appointed Andrew Tobin as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment will see ASX’s strategy function move to the CFO portfolio under Tobin’s leadership.

Tobin, who will start in his new role on Monday, 5 September 2022, was previously Chief Financial Officer at Challenger Limited for nine years between 2012 and 2021. He was responsible for multiple operational areas, including finance, treasury, investor relations, information technology, and operations. Prior to that, Tobin was Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Challenger. Before joining Challenger, Tobin, who studied at The Australian Graduate School of Management, held the role of General Manager, Finance, Premium Business Services at Commonwealth Bank.