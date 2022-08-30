Andrew Tobin Appointed as Australian Securities Exchange CFO

On Tuesday, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announced that they have appointed Andrew Tobin as its next Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
The appointment will see ASX’s strategy function move to the CFO portfolio under Tobin’s leadership.
Tobin, who will start in his new role on Monday, 5 September 2022, was previously Chief Financial Officer at Challenger Limited for nine years between 2012 and 2021. He was responsible for multiple operational areas, including finance, treasury, investor relations, information technology, and operations. Prior to that, Tobin was Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Challenger. Before joining Challenger, Tobin, who studied at The Australian Graduate School of Management, held the role of General Manager, Finance, Premium Business Services at Commonwealth Bank.
Helen Lofthouse
Andrew is an accomplished CFO and executive leader with more than 30 years’ experience in various group finance and audit roles in Australia and Asia. He is an excellent addition to our team,
said Helen Lofthouse, ASX’s Managing Director and CEO.
His ability to think strategically and commercially, his partnership approach, and extensive expertise in financial markets and listed companies will add depth to the Executive Team and enhance our leadership culture,
she added.
The Sydney-based exchange said the appointment of Tobin followed an “extensive selection process.”
Tobin replaces Gillian Larkins, who resigned from the role at ASX at the end of August.
The ASX, which is the biggest stock exchange in Australia, has had to deal with several departures of top executives recently, with long-running CEO Dominic Stevens also departing, replaced by Lofthouse earlier this month. In addition, Head of Listings Max Cunningham also left the firm last April.
