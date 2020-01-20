Anna Kuznetsova to step down from Moscow Exchange Executive Board

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has informed last week that Anna Kuznetsova, Member of the Moscow Exchange Executive Board and Managing Director of the Equity and Bond Market, will step down from her roles in April.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, commented on the news:

Anna is a professional of the highest caliber. She has been a pioneer in Russia’s financial markets and played a major role in markets reform including the transition to T+ settlement as well as the modernization of MOEX’s index offering. Anna has made an outstanding contribution to the company’s growth. I am grateful to Anna for her work at the Exchange and wish her every success in her future endeavours.

Igor Marich, who also is a member of the Executive Board, will take over responsibility for the Equity and Bond Market in addition to other markets he currently manages. The exchange does not intend to appoint a new Executive Board member in charge of the Equity and Bond Market.

The exchange has recently reported its trading volumes report for the month of December 2019, with a total trading volume of RUB 66.3 trln across its markets. MOEX has also signed a MoU with the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), aiming to unify the liquidity pools for trading in the RMB/RUB currency pair on the two platforms.

MOEX’s financial results for Q3 2019 were released a few months ago, the exchange reported a record fee income on the Derivatives and Equities Markets.