MOEX FX Market volume up 5.4% MoM in December

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has released its trading volumes report for the month of December 2019. Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 66.3 trln (December 2018: RUB 72.5 trln).

Among the growth leaders are the Equity Market with a 52% rise and the Bond Market, up 54.7% (excluding overnight bonds).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets last month of 2019 were up 53.8% YoY to RUB 3,547.5 bln.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes were RUB 6.3 trln In December (RUB 8.2 trln same period 2018) or 105.7 mln contracts (December 2018: 145.6 mln). ADTV was RUB 300.2 bln (RUB 392.4 bln for the same period 2018).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 23.5 trln in December 2019, up 5.38% from November’s RUB 22.3 trln (RUB 26.5 trln for the same period 2018), with spot trades totaling RUB 5.2 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.2 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,117.7 bln (USD 17.7 bln), compared to RUB 1,261.2 bln (USD 18.8 bln) in December 2018.

