Andy Kollegger to join SIX Board of Directors

Head Corporate & Institutional Clients International at UBS Andy Kollegger has been nominated to the Board of Directors of SIX.

Kollegger ‘s predecessor Sabine Keller-Busse has decided to step down as a member of the board after nine years. The change is set to take place at the end of April.

Over the last nine years, Keller-Busse has taken part in developing SIX and working on its realignment. She has deep knowledge of the international financial markets and has contributed to the evolution of SIX into a competitive international business as a member of its Board of Directors.