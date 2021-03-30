Andy Kollegger to join SIX Board of Directors

Head Corporate & Institutional Clients International at UBS Andy Kollegger has been nominated to the Board of Directors of SIX.
Kollegger ‘s predecessor Sabine Keller-Busse has decided to step down as a member of the board after nine years. The change is set to take place at the end of April.
Over the last nine years, Keller-Busse has taken part in developing SIX and working on its realignment. She has deep knowledge of the international financial markets and has contributed to the evolution of SIX into a competitive international business as a member of its Board of Directors.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
In the official announcement, the Board of Directors and Executive Board of SIX expressed their gratitude to Keller-Busse for her commitment in creating a strong financial market infrastructure in Switzerland.
The announcement also noted that Andy Kollegger was nominated as her successor and as UBS’s representative on the Board. The BoD is set to propose him for election at the Annual General Meeting of the company, set for the end of April.
Kollegger currently serves as Head Corporate & Institutional Clients International and a member of the Executive Committee of UBS Switzerland. He has vast international experience in capital markets, corporate and investment banking, collateral management and securities lending.