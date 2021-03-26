SIX and Swisscom join forces to increase hub compatibilities

SIX Digital Exchange has announced its new partnership with fellow Switzerland-based company, Swisscom. This pairing sees the two infrastructure providers joining forces to implement open finance, and mutually improve hub compatibilities. In turn, the duo hopes that they will then offer a complete and interoperable end-to-end solution in the market. This strategy will be based on the implementation of open value networks within an open finance framework.

The Swiss companies will first attempt to tackle the system’s failing when it comes to connecting a range of third-party providers in an accessible manner for the same use case. They will also work to combat the lack of standardisation throughout third-party provider integration.

Swisscom aims to provide an integration layer for companies to connect their systems to Swisscom’s open business hub and, in the future, also link to SIX’s bLink platform. bLink is an open banking platform developed for the Swiss financial centre.