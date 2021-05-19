Alpha FX appoints Vijay Thakrar to its Board

FX risk management and alternative banking solutions provider to corporates and institutions internationally Alpha FX Group plc has appointed Vijay Thakrar to the Board as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect.

Thakrar is a Chartered Accountant and has vast strategic, commercial and governance experience with fast growth public companies. He was previously a Partner at EY and Deloitte, chairing Deloitte’s mid-cap listed companies’ practice. Thakrar has been a member of a number Boards in a non-executive capacity, including The Quoted Companies Alliance and Quorn Foods, the global meat alternatives business, and has experience in chairing audit, as well as remuneration committees.