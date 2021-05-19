Alpha FX appoints Vijay Thakrar to its Board

FX risk management and alternative banking solutions provider to corporates and institutions internationally Alpha FX Group plc has appointed Vijay Thakrar to the Board as an independent non-executive Director with immediate effect.
Thakrar is a Chartered Accountant and has vast strategic, commercial and governance experience with fast growth public companies. He was previously a Partner at EY and Deloitte, chairing Deloitte’s mid-cap listed companies’ practice. Thakrar has been a member of a number Boards in a non-executive capacity, including The Quoted Companies Alliance and Quorn Foods, the global meat alternatives business, and has experience in chairing audit, as well as remuneration committees.
Currently, Thakrar serves as Non-Executive Director at Treatt plc, The Alumasc Group plc, Sanderson Design Group plc and RSM UK.
With his new appointment, he will become Chair of the Group’s Audit Committee and serve as a member of the Remuneration and Nominations committees. Accordingly, the Group’s Audit Committee consists of Vijay Thakrar (Chair), Clive Kahn and Lisa Gordon. On the Nominations Committee serve Clive Kahn (Chair), Lisa Gordon, Vijay Thakrar and Morgan Tillbrook. And the Remuneration Committee includes Lisa Gordon (Chair), Clive Kahn and Vijay Thakrar.
Morgan Tillbrook, CEO of Alpha FX, commented:
We undertook a comprehensive search when looking for our next independent non-executive director, and I am delighted we have been able to attract someone of Vijay’s calibre. As well as bringing with him a wealth of experience across a number of successful and respected companies, it was also clear from our first meeting that Vijay really valued our emphasis on culture and people. He is yet another fantastic addition to the business and I look forward to working closely together in the future.