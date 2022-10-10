Alpha FX unveils a new website

Alpha FX Group today revealed the launch of a new website, providing users with more information around the services the company provides to corporates and institutions. The web address of the website, however, has remained unchanged.
The official announcement detailed that Alpha has created a new Investor Relations section, focused on providing shareholders with information about its investment case and this contains all information required by the law.
The newly launched website follows the rebrand of the company in 2017. Alpha’s new website builds on its creative collaborations in the rebrand.
When it comes to our brand and marketing, we have always stood by the belief that you don’t need to be corporate to be credible, nor do you need to shout to stand out. Instead, our focus has been on proving the strength of our services and that we can be trusted. I believe our new website goes a long way to reflect this and am excited by the impact it will have moving forward.
