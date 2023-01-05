Alpha Group announces opening a Bristol office

Alpha Group International, previously known as Alpha FX Group, today announced launching a new sales office in Bristol.

The new office was initially stablished in January 2022 with the idea to focus on smaller corporates regarding the company’s offerings.

The Bristol operations of the financial solutions provider has already generated over £2 million in revenue.

The new Bristol office

According to the official announcement the sales team at the Group’s Bristol office is leveraging the existing operations and infrastructure of the Group’s FX Risk Management division.