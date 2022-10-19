Alpha FX Group appoints Tim Powell as Chief Financial Officer

Financial solutions provider Alpha FX Group today revealed the appointment of Tim Powell as Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Board.
Powell replaces Tim Kidd, who announced in the beginning of the year that he is retiring. He will step down from the Board on 1 December when Powell joins but will continue to support the Group in the transition until March 2023.
With more than two decades spent in the industry, Powell has gained experience working with fast-growing public companies. He spent 17 years at FTSE 100 listed, London Stock Exchange Group. He served as CFO at LSEG’s subsidiary, London Stock Exchange, and was finance lead for the $27 billion acquisition and integration of Refinitiv.
Prior to joining the London Stock Exchange Group in 2005, Powell started his career at CLB Littlejohn Frazer and British Telecom Group.
Tim Powell’s appointment followed a meticulous selection process, and the advance notice of Tim Kidd’s retirement gave us the opportunity to cast the net far and wide and conduct a thorough and detailed search for his replacement.
Alongside his CV, Tim Powell’s authenticity, honesty and humility stood out, characteristics which our outgoing CFO Tim Kidd also has in abundance, and which have made him such a joy to work with over the last seven years.
Tim Powell, incoming CFO of Alpha said:
Tim Powell Source: LinkedIn
Alpha is a company with an exciting future and I am delighted to be joining at this stage in its journey. It is a company with strong foundations, a solid track record and huge amounts of ambition, and I am looking forward to working closely with the team to deliver on the opportunities ahead.
Earlier in October, Alpha FX Group revealed the launch of a new website.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.