Alpha FX Group appoints Tim Powell as Chief Financial Officer

Financial solutions provider Alpha FX Group today revealed the appointment of Tim Powell as Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Board.

Powell replaces Tim Kidd, who announced in the beginning of the year that he is retiring. He will step down from the Board on 1 December when Powell joins but will continue to support the Group in the transition until March 2023.

With more than two decades spent in the industry, Powell has gained experience working with fast-growing public companies. He spent 17 years at FTSE 100 listed, London Stock Exchange Group. He served as CFO at LSEG’s subsidiary, London Stock Exchange, and was finance lead for the $27 billion acquisition and integration of Refinitiv.