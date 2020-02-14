ACY Securities appoints Alistair Schultz as new Chief Market Analyst

ACY Securities announced the appointment of Alistair Schultz as their new Chief Market Analyst.

Schultz has 15 years of trading experience in FX and CFD markets. He has worked with institutional clients with focus on algorithmic trading, as well as retail clients, providing market analysis.

With vast experience as analyst, educator and trading coach, Schultz has regularly produced market analysis for traders worldwide. He also authored “Essentials for Trading Students – An Overview of the Basics for Aspiring Traders” in 2017.

Ashley Jessen, Head of Marketing at ACY Securities, commented:

What excited our team the most about Alistair is his focus and passion for helping clients have the best tools to succeed with their trading. With a strong educational background, 15 years in the market & experience on Wall Street, our team is looking forward to delivering his insights to our rapidly growing global audience” said Mr Jessen in a statement this morning.

Schultz, said:

It’s an honour to be joining the very talented team at ACY Securities as their new Chief Market Analyst. When it comes to education on trading; my philosophy is that no two traders are alike. What works for one is different to another and I believe in helping those traders who are not sure what works for them find their own path by exposing them to a broad range of teachings.

In November, ACY Securities added another member to its team – Alla Darwish was named Head of Global Brokerage.

