Accuindex names Husein Al-Koofee executive director of Cyprus operations

Executives November 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex announced the appointment of Husein Al-Koofee as Executive Director of the firm’s Cyprus operations.

Al-Koofee has eighteen years of extensive experience within the financial markets sector, specifically in FX and CFD trading, business operations and management. Al-Koofee will oversee the offices operations. He will be resposible for the day-to-day corporate governance of the firm, with a special focus on managing staff, compliance and coordinating with the board of directors.

Samer Mourched the firms Group Chief Operating Officer, said:

We are delighted to have Husein Al-Koofee on board as Executive Director. He brings a wealth of experience to our executive team which will be invaluable on our journey to becoming the leading brokerage in the FX and CFD trading industry. With his deep understanding of the business he will support our mission to grow our global brand proposition even further over the next few years.

Husein Al-Koofee, the new Executive Director commented:

I am excited to join Accuindex and lead the firms new Cyprus operations. Accuindex has a vision to take the online trading industry to new heights with a technologically focused approach to multi-asset online trading. I am looking forward to meeting the challenge of delivering some ambitious objectives whilst not losing sight of Accuindex’s client centric ethos in everything they do.

The appointment of Al-Koofee follows recent additions to the executive team after the firm hired Samer Mourched as the companies Group Chief Operating Officer just last month. Mourched brought over a decade of experience in senior and executive leadership roles from various financial institutions and is steering the firm’s global growth strategy.

