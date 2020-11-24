Accuindex names Husein Al-Koofee executive director of Cyprus operations

Multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex announced the appointment of Husein Al-Koofee as Executive Director of the firm’s Cyprus operations.

Al-Koofee has eighteen years of extensive experience within the financial markets sector, specifically in FX and CFD trading, business operations and management. Al-Koofee will oversee the offices operations. He will be resposible for the day-to-day corporate governance of the firm, with a special focus on managing staff, compliance and coordinating with the board of directors.

Samer Mourched the firms Group Chief Operating Officer, said: