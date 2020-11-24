Accuindex names Husein Al-Koofee executive director of Cyprus operations

Multi-asset Forex and CFD investment firm Accuindex announced the appointment of Husein Al-Koofee as Executive Director of the firm’s Cyprus operations.
Al-Koofee has eighteen years of extensive experience within the financial markets sector, specifically in FX and CFD trading, business operations and management. Al-Koofee will oversee the offices operations. He will be resposible for the day-to-day corporate governance of the firm, with a special focus on managing staff, compliance and coordinating with the board of directors.
Samer Mourched the firms Group Chief Operating Officer, said:
We are delighted to have Husein Al-Koofee on board as Executive Director. He brings a wealth of experience to our executive team which will be invaluable on our journey to becoming the leading brokerage in the FX and CFD trading industry. With his deep understanding of the business he will support our mission to grow our global brand proposition even further over the next few years.