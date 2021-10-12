Parameta Solutions launches global post-trade analytics platform Trading Analytics

The new platform allows trading desks, compliance officers and portfolio managers to upload their historic transaction data to a web portal and through the ThoughtSpot’s visualisation tools, the platform is able to provide a no-code front end capability enabling clients to schedule the delivery of trading analysis, which is based on Parameta Solutions’ aggregated market data. This data includes a wide coverage of evaluated pricing, trade, quote and indicative pricing directly from both Tullett Prebon and ICAP brokerages.

Parameta Solutions has just announced the release of Trading Analytics, its post-trade analytics platform. The new solution answers the demand for trading cost analysis. It allows sell, as well as buy-side firms to monitor, measure, document and improve achieved execution prices. At the moment, Trading Analytics covers corporate, agency, government and supranational bonds, with future plans to expand into further asset classes.

Parameta Solutions, the flagship brand of TP ICAP’s Data & Analytics division, ensures transparency with the same methodology used to generate data that feeds into the Analytics Platform. Observable pricing is available to be reported to meet regulatory requirements under MiFID II and other related legislation. The transparency fields also support reporting obligations for regulations such as IFRS 13, ASC 820, Prudential Valuation and FRTB.

Ovie Koloko, Global Head of Product Management at Parameta Solutions, said:

To date, trade cost analysis has been largely confined to equities and other exchange-traded instruments, where centralised tapes make it easy to access the necessary data. That is changing – with regulations like MiFID II requiring best execution for fixed income, and the necessary technology now being widely accepted. Our Trading Analytics platform reflects that change.

Ovie continued:

As the leading provider of OTC market data globally, we are ideally placed to meet the market needs to deliver powerful trade analytics for more diverse asset classes. What’s more, our clients get the confidence that comes from knowing the underlying data is independent, robust, and transparent.

Earlier last month, Parameta Solutions, launched its new FX Evaluated Pricing (FEP) solution, focused on businesses who deal with FX instruments helping them make more accurate and timely decisions regarding price discovery, portfolio valuation, risk management and regulatory compliance.