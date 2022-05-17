Anand Venkataraman joins Parameta Solutions as Head of Benchmark and Indices

Parameta Solutions today announced it has hired Anand Venkataraman as Head of Benchmark and Indices Product Management.

Venkataraman most recently worked at Qontigo (part of the Deutsche Börse Group) where he headed-up the Product Management function for their index business. Before that he was in several senior business development and product roles at Citi Fixed Income Indices and The Yield Book, and Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Solutions businesses.

The new hire follows last week’s announcement that Parameta has become a FCA-authorised benchmark administrator (the first interdealer-broker to administer over the counter (OTC) benchmarks and indices).