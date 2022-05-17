Anand Venkataraman joins Parameta Solutions as Head of Benchmark and Indices

Parameta Solutions today announced it has hired Anand Venkataraman as Head of Benchmark and Indices Product Management.
Venkataraman most recently worked at Qontigo (part of the Deutsche Börse Group) where he headed-up the Product Management function for their index business. Before that he was in several senior business development and product roles at Citi Fixed Income Indices and The Yield Book, and Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Solutions businesses.
The new hire follows last week’s announcement that Parameta has become a FCA-authorised benchmark administrator (the first interdealer-broker to administer over the counter (OTC) benchmarks and indices).
In his new role in Parameta, Venkataraman will have a key role in expanding the firm’s existing suite of benchmarks, with a particular focus on the ESG and rates space. Parameta Solutions provides its clients with its existing TP ICAP euro rates benchmarks, alongside OTC content and proprietary data, and insights across price discovery and risk management, therefore supporting the development of independent OTC benchmark and indices.
In the official announcement, the company noted there is a significant gap in the market for independent benchmarks. Parameta highlighted their commitment to meeting client demands for transparent data-driven insights. Venkataraman will focus on developing Parameta Solutions’ Index solutions and services to give clients the access they need to this valuable information.