Macrobond sees high demand for high-frequency data in Q2

Macrobond, a provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector data for finance professionals, today revealed that it has onboarded an additional 32 customers globally in Q2 2021. The new customers include economic consultancies, corporates, asset managers and large pension funds. This is the most significant growth the company has registered since it was founded in 2008.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made traditional monthly or quarterly data sets such as GDP statistics unreliable in keeping up with global trends. Access to high-frequency data such as mobility, the job market or industrial production is now essential for the improvement of traditional macro analysis and respond to rapidly changing economic conditions.

Howard Rees, Chief Commercial Officer, Macrobond, said:

The rapidly changing market conditions have accelerated the need for high-frequency data sets and financial modelling tools to evaluate economic cycles across our entire client base. We are delighted to see such a positive and strong market response to our macroeconomic data and technology offering.

He added: