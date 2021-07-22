Menu

Macrobond sees high demand for high-frequency data in Q2

Data July 22, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Macrobond, a provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector data for finance professionals, today revealed that it has onboarded an additional 32 customers globally in Q2 2021. The new customers include economic consultancies, corporates, asset managers and large pension funds. This is the most significant growth the company has registered since it was founded in 2008.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made traditional monthly or quarterly data sets such as GDP statistics unreliable in keeping up with global trends. Access to high-frequency data such as mobility, the job market or industrial production is now essential for the improvement of traditional macro analysis and respond to rapidly changing economic conditions.

Howard Rees, Chief Commercial Officer, Macrobond, said:

Howard Rees, Macrobond
Howard Rees

The rapidly changing market conditions have accelerated the need for high-frequency data sets and financial modelling tools to evaluate economic cycles across our entire client base. We are delighted to see such a positive and strong market response to our macroeconomic data and technology offering.

He added:

We will continue to collaborate with our existing and new customers to ensure that we broaden our near real-time data to help them draw accurate conclusions that won’t become irrelevant within days or even hours.

Share via

Today, Macrobond delivers instant access to macroeconomic and top-down financial time-series data from over 2,000 sources, including over 36 million high-frequency data sets. Over 4,000 economists, analysts, portfolio managers, quants and strategists across 500 organisations around the globe are able to quickly find, analyse, and visualise relevant data through Macrobond’s analytical tools

Over the last six months, the company has been expanding its geographic footprint with hires of senior sales executives in the US, Europe and Asia. Ian Hissey was recently appointed Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, John Leffler was hired as Vice President Americas and Chris Seaman joined as Regional Managing Director UK. Macrobond also opened its seventh global office in Stockholm, in addition to London, New York, Hong Kong, Lisbon, Szczecin and Malmö.

Christina Leung, Principal Economist at NZIER, an independent economic consultancy in New Zealand, said:

The way we work has really improved since we switched to Macrobond this year. The platform is easy to use, which means we can quickly analyse the latest economic developments.

Related News

X
oneZero enables clients to select multiple post-trade regulatory vendors to access their data…DataAlexia Kokkinou, Client Success Manager, Point Nine, noted At Point Nine, we use our in-house proprietary technology to provide an in-class solution t…

Macrobond sees high demand for high-frequency data in Q2

0
Send this to a friend