Equinix expands in South Africa with a $160 million investment in a data center

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) today revealed plans to enter the South African market. The company announced a $160 million data center investment in Johannesburg to enhance its current footprint on the African continent in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the official announcement, the new data center is expected to open mid-2024.

Equinix has been expanding its global footprint recently with announcement of plans to build a new data center in Malaysia and investment in a new data center in Colombia. Additionally, the company completed the acquisition of West African data center and connectivity solutions provide, MainOne, in April 2022.