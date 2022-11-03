Equinix sees Q3 net income of $212 million

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
The Nasdaq-listed company continued its streak of growth with a 10% increase in revenue compared to Q3 2021. The numbers came it $1.8 billion for the three months between July and September and only marginally increased from the previous quarter.
In the third quarter of 2022, Equinix reported net income of $212 million, registering a marginal decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter. The company attributed that to lower non-recurring xScale® fees, a Q2 favorable tax settlement, partially offset by higher income from operations from strong operating performance and lower net interest expense.
Operating income for Q3 reached $333 million, registering a 5% increase compared to the second quarter.
Charles Meyers, the President and CEO of Equinix, said:
Charles Meyers
We had another record quarter as global demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow and customer preferences trend convincingly toward architectures that are highly distributed, persistently hybrid, deeply cloud-connected, and increasingly on-demand — all factors fueling our position as a trusted partner in digital transformation.
Even in a complex and challenging macro environment, our expansive global reach and robust interconnected ecosystems continue to attract a wide and diverse customer set, as businesses prioritize digital investments and embrace Platform Equinix as a point of nexus to support hybrid and multicloud.
