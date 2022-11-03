Equinix sees Q3 net income of $212 million

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

The Nasdaq-listed company continued its streak of growth with a 10% increase in revenue compared to Q3 2021. The numbers came it $1.8 billion for the three months between July and September and only marginally increased from the previous quarter.

In the third quarter of 2022, Equinix reported net income of $212 million, registering a marginal decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter. The company attributed that to lower non-recurring xScale® fees, a Q2 favorable tax settlement, partially offset by higher income from operations from strong operating performance and lower net interest expense.