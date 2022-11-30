Equinix enters the Malaysian market with plans to build a new data centre

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. today announced its entry into the Malaysian market. The company revealed it plans to build a new International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centre located in Johor, called JH1.

According to the official announcement, Equinix will make an initial investment of $40 million. The JH1 is planned to begin operations in the first quarter of 2024 with 500 cabinets and 1,960 square meters of colocation space.

Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor, said: