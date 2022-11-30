Equinix enters the Malaysian market with plans to build a new data centre

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. today announced its entry into the Malaysian market. The company revealed it plans to build a new International Business ExchangeTM (IBX®) data centre located in Johor, called JH1.
According to the official announcement, Equinix will make an initial investment of $40 million. The JH1 is planned to begin operations in the first quarter of 2024 with 500 cabinets and 1,960 square meters of colocation space.
Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor, said:
While the digital economy represents a catalyst for the Malaysian economy, data centers are integral in supporting digital ecosystems and their sustained growth. We welcome this investment by Equinix, along with the global expertise they bring to Johor, as well as the rich digital experiences and outcomes that will benefit this state and the country. We are looking forward to working together, in transforming Malaysia into a digitally driven, high-income nation at the forefront of this region’s digital economy.
Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix, commented:
Establishing a presence in Johor strengthens Equinix’s leadership position in Asia-Pacific within a strategic market such as Malaysia, one of the most requested markets in Asia-Pacific by our global customers. I would like to express our gratitude to the Digital Investment Office (DIO), Invest Johor, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for their assistance and support. We look forward to deepening our collaboration through future expansion, maximizing local businesses’ digital growth potential with rich digital experiences and outcomes.
The new data centre in Johor brings the total number of Equinix’s data centres to 245 across 32 countries. The firm currently has 51 data centres in the Asia-Pacific region in across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore. In addition, Equinix highlighted that it plans to expand in Chennai in India, and Jakarta in Indonesia.
Equinix recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, reporting net income of $212 million.
