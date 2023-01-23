Equinix appoints Thomas Olinger to its board of directors

I would also like to acknowledge and thank Bud Lyons for his service and contributions to the growth and success of the company over the past 15 years.

Tom has extensive international business expertise spanning the real estate and technology sectors and is a recognized and highly respected leader within the investor and analyst communities. His experience and vision will help Equinix continue its mission of being the platform where the world comes together to enable the innovations that enrich our work, life and planet. We’re excited to welcome him to the Board, and I know we will benefit from his leadership and passion for technology.

Olinger succeeds Irving “Bud” Lyons, III, who has been a member of the Equinix Board since 2007 and will not be standing for re-election at this year’s shareholder meeting.

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. today announced the appointment of Thomas Olinger to its Board of Directors. He will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit, Finance and Real Estate Committees, effective immediately.

Olinger has served as Chief Financial Officer at Prologis for the past 15 years. During his time there, he drove significant scale and scope. He oversaw the roll-up of forecasted real estate operating results and metrics globally and served as chair of the company’s Global Operating Committee.

Before serving as CFO, he was Prologis’ Chief Integration Officer. In that role, he led the integration of over $50 billion of M&A activity, including the merger of AMB and ProLogis, as well as the public acquisitions of DCT Industrial and Liberty Property. Olinger has accumulated significant international debt capital markets expertise, leading $100 billion in financing transactions.

Prior to that, Olinger was Vice President, Corporate Controller at Oracle. His career started at Arthur Andersen, where he spent 14 years.

