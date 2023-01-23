Equinix appoints Thomas Olinger to its board of directors

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. today announced the appointment of Thomas Olinger to its Board of Directors. He will serve as a member of the Board’s Audit, Finance and Real Estate Committees, effective immediately.
Olinger succeeds Irving “Bud” Lyons, III, who has been a member of the Equinix Board since 2007 and will not be standing for re-election at this year’s shareholder meeting.
Peter Van Camp, Executive Chairman, Equinix, said:
Tom has extensive international business expertise spanning the real estate and technology sectors and is a recognized and highly respected leader within the investor and analyst communities. His experience and vision will help Equinix continue its mission of being the platform where the world comes together to enable the innovations that enrich our work, life and planet. We’re excited to welcome him to the Board, and I know we will benefit from his leadership and passion for technology.
He added:
I would also like to acknowledge and thank Bud Lyons for his service and contributions to the growth and success of the company over the past 15 years.