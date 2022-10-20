Equinix announces $45 million investment in second data centre in Colombia

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. revealed a $45 million investment in the construction of BG2, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Bogotá, Colombia.

The new data center is scheduled to open in the first half of 2023.

Equinix ‘s investment in BG2 follows the acquisition of data centres in Chile and Peru to deepen its presence in the Latin America region, announced five months ago.

The company operates over 240 data centres in 71 markets. Equinix highlighted in its announcement that since it started operating in the LatAm region, it has invested nearly $2 billion.

The company stated: