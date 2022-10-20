Equinix announces $45 million investment in second data centre in Colombia

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc. revealed a $45 million investment in the construction of BG2, a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Bogotá, Colombia.
The new data center is scheduled to open in the first half of 2023.
Equinix ‘s investment in BG2 follows the acquisition of data centres in Chile and Peru to deepen its presence in the Latin America region, announced five months ago.
The company operates over 240 data centres in 71 markets. Equinix highlighted in its announcement that since it started operating in the LatAm region, it has invested nearly $2 billion.
The company stated:
With this new facility, Equinix is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the digital economy across Latin America, with around 32,000 square feet (approximately 2,900 square meters) of colocation space—expected to be one of the largest data centers in Colombia.
Tara Risser, President, Americas, Equinix noted that the company has chose Colombia for its investment because of its fast-growing IT sector and its large regional economy.
The country’s economy has boomed over the past decade, driven by thriving energy and manufacturing sectors. We believe the country is also well positioned to support businesses looking to expand within LATAM, while also staying closely connected to North America.
BG2 is another example of our commitment to provide our customers with the right places, partners and possibilities for their digital transformations now and into the future.
Highlights
Equinix further highlighted that its new data centre will be the first facility in the Americas to adopt Cool Array technology. The cooling system is said to be efficient in terms of air volume delivered per unit energy consumed. This solution’s free-cooling chillers utilise the external lower temperature to cool the air, providing substantial reductions in annual chiller compressor energy consumption.
Nasdaq-listed company already uses the Cool Array technology facilities across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
Equinix said it aims to support Colombia’s sustainability and cited its Global Tech Trends Survey 2022, which shows that sustainability is an important topic to the country’s IT leaders.
Additionally, the company said that the new data centre will have a full range of interconnection and digital services currently available in its BG1 data centre. Equinix added that the technology will enable Equinix’s Colombian clients to connect in real time, directly and privately, to more than 10,000 companies.
