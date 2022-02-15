DataBP hires Stephen Wolff as Strategy Advisor

Data licensing and commercial management platform DataBP today revealed it has appointed Stephen Wolff as Strategy Advisor and Non-executive Director. The new hire aims to help the company grow its business on a global basis.
In his new role, Wolff will advise on corporate development & strategy, drawing from his experience in strategy and M&A. DataBP’s platform was founded in 2013 and is now implemented across 15 global financial institutions including CME Group, ASX, TMX Group and SGX.
Stephen Wolff background
Wolff currently serves as a board member and/or advisor to a number of software and fintech organisations such as ClearCourse Group, as well as, TransFICC, OTCX Trading and Adoptech.
He also previously led corporate strategy at IHSMarkit and was a member of the group executive committee. Before that, Wolff was head of strategic investments for Deutsche Bank and has sat on the boards of various financial technology companies in capital markets including R3, Tradeweb and Markit.
Mark Schaedel, CEO, DataBP, commented:
Stephen brings a wealth of senior leadership experience and relationships. DataBP has been quite successful since its start in 2013, and as we look at the future growth opportunities in the market, I can think of no one better to have in our corner.
I am delighted to join DataBP who are well-positioned at an exciting time in the data-driven transformation of capital markets. Data commercialisation, which is DataBP’s focus, is an area that seems particularly in need of innovation.
