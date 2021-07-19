MarketAxess elects Charles Li to its Board of Directors

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., a provider of market data and post-trade services for global fixed-income markets, today revealed the election of Charles Li to its Board of Directors.

Li previously served as the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) from 2010 to 2020. During his time at the exchange, Li orchestrated HKEX’s expansion into fixed income, currency and commodities through the acquisition of the London Metal Exchange in 2012 and the launch of OTC Clear in 2013. He also expanded mutual market access with Mainland China through the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect Programs and the Bond Connect initiative.

Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

We are thrilled to add Charles to the MarketAxess Board of Directors at a time when fixed income markets are expanding rapidly in the Asia region, and electronic trading is accelerating. As Chief Executive of HKEX, Charles led the firm through a decade of rapid growth by adding new asset classes and embracing electronic trading. His knowledge of market structure in Asia will be invaluable to MarketAxess as we expand our investment in the region.

Prior to joining HKEX, Li was Chairman of JP Morgan China between 2003 and 2009. And before that he was President of Merrill Lynch China. Li practiced law in New York at Brown & Wood and Davis Polk & Wardwell before he joined Merrill Lynch in 1994.