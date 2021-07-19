Menu

MarketAxess elects Charles Li to its Board of Directors

Executives July 19, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


MarketAxess Holdings Inc., a provider of market data and post-trade services for global fixed-income markets, today revealed the election of Charles Li to its Board of Directors.

Li previously served as the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) from 2010 to 2020. During his time at the exchange, Li orchestrated HKEX’s expansion into fixed income, currency and commodities through the acquisition of the London Metal Exchange in 2012 and the launch of OTC Clear in 2013. He also expanded mutual market access with Mainland China through the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Connect Programs and the Bond Connect initiative.

Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said:

Rick McVey, MarketAxess
Rick McVey
Source: LinkedIn

We are thrilled to add Charles to the MarketAxess Board of Directors at a time when fixed income markets are expanding rapidly in the Asia region, and electronic trading is accelerating. As Chief Executive of HKEX, Charles led the firm through a decade of rapid growth by adding new asset classes and embracing electronic trading. His knowledge of market structure in Asia will be invaluable to MarketAxess as we expand our investment in the region.

Prior to joining HKEX, Li was Chairman of JP Morgan China between 2003 and 2009. And before that he was President of Merrill Lynch China. Li practiced law in New York at Brown & Wood and Davis Polk & Wardwell before he joined Merrill Lynch in 1994.

Li commented:

Charles Li, MarketAxess
Charles Li
Source: LinkedIn

Ever since my involvement with the launch of Bond Connect, I have closely followed the development of the leading global fixed income trading platforms, such as MarketAxess, and believe that they will play important roles in the internationalization of the Asian bond markets. I admire the impressive track record of MarketAxess and I am truly excited to join the Board at a time when electronic trading adoption is growing in global fixed income markets, particularly as MarketAxess is creating a centralized global electronic marketplace through international expansion. The Asia region is growing rapidly and it is a great time for me to join a global leader in fixed income electronic trading.

Li holds a BA in English Literature from Xiamen University of China, obtained in 1984, an MA in Journalism from the University of Alabama, he got in 1988, and a JD from Columbia Law School in 1991.

Li’s appointment at MarketAxess comes during a period of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The company has registered $23.9 billion in trading volume in the second quarter of 2021, up 37% year-over-year, highlighting the continued digitization of the Asian bond markets.

Last year, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. acquired the Regulatory Reporting Hub, the regulatory reporting business of Deutsche Börse Group.

