SGX partners with DataBP to roll out SGX Data Direct

In their evolution, capital markets become more data-driven, the scale and complexity of data relationships are constrained due to the limitations and inefficiencies of the underlying traditional business processes. DataBP and SGX’s collaboration provides an opportunity to streamline the SGX data client experience.

SGX is leveraging DataBP’s platform and market data commercial expertise to launch SGX Data Direct, an online portal for data licensing and usage reporting powered by DataBP.

DataBP’s platform supports the quick addition of new products and the scalability to enable the diversification of subscribers and vendor relationships.

Joyce Tan, Head of Market Data Development & Delivery at SGX, said:

Our partnership with DataBP and the inception of SGX Data Direct offers a direct online channel of engagement with our end-clients. It is developed to be a one-stop for SGX market data-related matters with customised functionalities to facilitate online data licensing, usage reporting and inventory checking process, accessible 24/7. The implementation of SGX Data Direct reiterates our continuous focus on customers and our desire to better understand the needs of the end users of our market data.

Brandon Baker, Co-Founder at DataBP, commented:

We are thrilled to partner with SGX and welcome them to our community of global exchanges that are leading the transformation of how market data is managed. Our team’s unique combination of exchange market data experience combined with our cloud-native software services capabilities has put us in high demand as exchanges continue to invest in their information businesses.

Ari Smukler, Head of Implementation and APAC at DataBP, added: