ZuluTrade shares future plans following the acquisition by Finvasia

Social trading and investing network ZuluTrade Group announced today its plans for 2022 after it was acquired by Finvasia Group.

ZuluTrade has a strong potential for becoming the largest broker-neutral social trading platform, the company stated in its official announcement. During the new year, the broker will strengthen its current capabilities and expand its product line by moving into different markets and financial instruments.

The company revealed that it will venture into contemporary asset classes such as cryptocurrencies and traditional asset classes like stocks and bonds.

ZuluTrade 2.0

The company’s plans for the future also include launching a more engaging social investing platform with advanced social and technology features, leveraging ZuluTrade’s current capabilities.