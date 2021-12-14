ZuluTrade acquired by Finvasia

Finvasia Group announced the acquisition of social trading and investing network Zulu Trade Group

According to the official announcement, the deals also includes HCMC-licenced AAAFx in addition to ZuluTrade.

Finvasia has been working to increase its reach in Europe, North America and Middle-East in various ways in order to create a complete ecosystem for retail and institutional investors.

With ownership of more than a dozen brands in the fintech and financial services industry, Finvasia reaches millions of investors around the world. It has offices in over 5 countries, serves clients in more than 150 countries and is regulated by over a dozen regulators around the globe.