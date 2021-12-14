ZuluTrade acquired by Finvasia

Finvasia Group announced the acquisition of social trading and investing network Zulu Trade Group
According to the official announcement, the deals also includes HCMC-licenced AAAFx in addition to ZuluTrade.
Finvasia has been working to increase its reach in Europe, North America and Middle-East in various ways in order to create a complete ecosystem for retail and institutional investors.
With ownership of more than a dozen brands in the fintech and financial services industry, Finvasia reaches millions of investors around the world. It has offices in over 5 countries, serves clients in more than 150 countries and is regulated by over a dozen regulators around the globe.
Greece-headquartered social trading platform Zulu Trade has leveraged the potential of the trading community and algorithmic performance ranking in order to connect traders with investors. This acquisition fits well with Finvasia group’s multi-phase strategy in building an integrated fintech ecosystem for investors.
Since Finvasia expanded into Europe, we continue to cement our footprint in this fast-growing and sizable fintech and financial services market. We are excited to acquire ZuluTrade, which further enhances our offering and widens our customer base across Europe and around the world.
At Finvasia, we value creativity and innovation. Our goal is to create an ecosystem that supports the financial needs of an individual across investing, saving, spending and lending. Adding ZuluTrade to our suite of offerings, is another step in creating a wholesome ecosystem that will broaden our technological offerings across institutional and retail investors.
Earlier in June, Finvasia Group acquired Fxview, a Cyprus-based CFD broker and financial services provider with clients in more than 25 countries around the globe.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.