CFD broker Fxview acquired by Finvasia Group

Finvasia Group has recently announced its acquisition of Fxview, a Cyprus-based CFD broker and financial services provider with clients in more than 25 countries around the globe. Finvasia, which oversees a number of different brands within the FinTech industry, stated in its announcement that it has acquired a full 100% stake in the firm, but is yet to reveal how much it bought the company for.
Throughout the previous six months, Fxview has been host to over 2 million individual users on its website alone, and is swiftly gaining popularity across Asia, Africa, the EU. The company works to provide its clients with a comprehensive and well-rounded trading experience. To do this, they offer thin spreads, low commissions, a number of platforms & trading tools, and also a trading environment without clutter. The company is also registered with more than 6 different regulatory bodies spanning Europe.
Sarvjeet Virk, Managing Director of Finvasia Group said:
We’re delighted to add Fxview to our portfolio. Europe remains a key strategic priority for our business. Fxview’s acquisition gives us a significant presence in the European market, complementing our already well-established operations in United Kingdom.
FINVASIA operates as a multi-disciplinary and multinational firm which is passionate in investing in products and business with a technology focus. Boasting various offices in the UK, India, Australia, and Cyprus, Finvasia Group owns a number of different brands within each of the financial, blockchain, fintech, real-estate, healthcare and technology industries. FINVASIA is therefore registered with a spectrum of regulatory bodies which span the globe, and which exists in a wide range of capacities.
Fxview, on the other hand, is a brand owned company operated by Charlgate Ltd. Its headquarters are situated in Limassol, Cyprus, and it is a Member of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).
Daniela Egli, Executive Director of Charlgate Ltd, said:
Since we started, our goal has been to provide our clients with the best possible forex trading resources and experience which is backed by state of the art technology. Finvasia is a global leader in the Fintech space and we believe this acquisition by Finvasia Group is the best way for Fxview to continue to fulfil that mission.