CFD broker Fxview acquired by Finvasia Group

Finvasia Group has recently announced its acquisition of Fxview, a Cyprus-based CFD broker and financial services provider with clients in more than 25 countries around the globe. Finvasia, which oversees a number of different brands within the FinTech industry, stated in its announcement that it has acquired a full 100% stake in the firm, but is yet to reveal how much it bought the company for.

Throughout the previous six months, Fxview has been host to over 2 million individual users on its website alone, and is swiftly gaining popularity across Asia, Africa, the EU. The company works to provide its clients with a comprehensive and well-rounded trading experience. To do this, they offer thin spreads, low commissions, a number of platforms & trading tools, and also a trading environment without clutter. The company is also registered with more than 6 different regulatory bodies spanning Europe.