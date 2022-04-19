Finvasia co-founder Tajinder Virk named Interim CEO of ZuluTrade

Finvasia has appointed Tajinder Virk as the interim Chief Executive Officer of ZuluTrade. Virk takes over from the previous CEO from the company, effective immediately, the company announced on Monday.
Tajinder has been instrumental in building upon Finvaisa’s success and has an impressive track record in delivering growth for our group companies. We have seen Tajinder (A.K.A. Natty) in action first hand and have the utmost confidence that his deep financial experience and leadership skills will drive results and accelerate ZuluTrade’s business in this interim role.
As CEO and co-founder of Finvasia Group of companies, Tajinder Virk develops and leads the execution of the group’s strategic vision, assess risks and guide the group’s growth.
Before co-founding Finvasia, Virk has worked with some of the largest investment banks and hedge funds on Wall Street and has managed multibillion-dollar funds for major US banks. At ZuluTrade, he will work closely with the team to deliver on the business expansion goals.
We see ZuluTrade as the largest Social Wealth Management platform that will bring more asset classes and industry participants together under a single platform.
He continued:
ZuluTrade is among the largest and the original social trading platforms that revolutionised copy trading in 2008. ZuluTrade 2.0 will maintain its legacy of being broker neutral, so it has no conflict of interest with its investors. We will be offering a variety of asset classes, encouraging more investors, leaders and brokers to join the platform whilst creating a conducive environment for them to grow their wealth.
Finvasia is currently searching for a permanent CEO for ZuluTrade who can deliver on the Group’s plans for future ready products while maintaining its core values and cultures.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.