Finvasia co-founder Tajinder Virk named Interim CEO of ZuluTrade

Finvasia has appointed Tajinder Virk as the interim Chief Executive Officer of ZuluTrade. Virk takes over from the previous CEO from the company, effective immediately, the company announced on Monday.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CMD & Co-founder Finvasia, said:

Tajinder has been instrumental in building upon Finvaisa’s success and has an impressive track record in delivering growth for our group companies. We have seen Tajinder (A.K.A. Natty) in action first hand and have the utmost confidence that his deep financial experience and leadership skills will drive results and accelerate ZuluTrade’s business in this interim role.

As CEO and co-founder of Finvasia Group of companies, Tajinder Virk develops and leads the execution of the group’s strategic vision, assess risks and guide the group’s growth.