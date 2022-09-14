ZuluTrade announces three executive appointments

Antonis, Stathis, and Theodosis all have a long history with ZuluTrade and have been chosen for their skills, knowledge and leadership qualities. I believe their appointment will further our reach across the globe to markets that are now starting to experience social trading as the mainstay platform for investments.

Stathis Xenos and Antonis Metaxas were appointed as Vice Presidents of Growth and Theodosis Lapatas will take up the role as Head of Affiliate Marketing.

ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, today announces the promotion of three executives as part of its strategy for global growth.

Background

An industry veteran, Stathis Xenos has implemented ZuluTrade’s growth plan as part of Finvasia Group’s vision. He has previously held key leadership positions and has an experience in scaling high-growth fintech businesses. Xenos has also served as Director of Marketing & Business Development in a Greek Brokerage company.

Antonis Metaxas has been with ZuluTrade for over 6 years. He has served as Head of Portfolio Management & Traders Community at the company. With 22 years of investment experience, he and his teams have built investment products, such as combos and baskets to expand ZuluTrade’s product offering.

With an engineering background and an MBA, Theodosis Lapatas started his journey in Affiliate Marketing after joining the team at affiliate network in Greece Linkwise. He later joined ZuluTrade and revamped its Affiliate Program. Lapatas further gained valuable experience in marketing and communications positions. He will join forces with ZuluTrade to build a global team and grow the affiliates and partners of the company with a roadmap that includes dedicated resources for Europe, LATAM and MENA regions.

According to the official announcement ZuluTrade has witnessed a more than 300% increase in the number of people registering on its platform in the past 6 months. The company added that it is currently recruiting for various positions.