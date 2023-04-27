XTB sees strong performance in Q1, net revenue reaches PLN 302.8 million

Polish CFDs and retail FX broker XTB released its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

According to the official numbers, the company’s revenue for the first three months of the year increased on yearly basis, as well as based on the previous quarter.

Between January and March 2023, XTB’s operating income was PLN 531.6 million. The company registered 20.9% rise compared to Q1 2022.

Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB, commented: