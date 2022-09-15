VT Markets adds US, UK, and EU shares CFDs

Sydney-based international broker VT Markets today announced adding US, UK, and EU shares Contract for Differences (CFDs) to help traders diversify their portfolios.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new additions bring the total number of tradable instruments on VT Markets’ trading platform to more than 1000.
Christopher Nelson-Smith, Director of VT Markets said:
We have been seeing an increase of requests from our clients to have more diversified products on our platforms, especially shares CFDs. I’m pleased to announce that our clients now have access to the CFDs of the biggest listed companies in the world.
VT Markets now offers more than 500 leveraged US shares CFDs. The list includes Amazon, Apple, Google, Visa, as well as other giants across different industries. For UK shares CFDs, traders have access to more than 100 top companies in the country, including Barclays, Vodafone Group, Lloyds Bank, and Unilever. For EU shares CFDs, among the new additions are ING Groep N.V., SAP, and L’Oreal.
Our clients can choose from over 500 global giants in different regions, and trade on our intuitive trading platforms and mobile app. As always, they get to enjoy low trading cost, lightning speed execution, and the ability to go long or short. We are confident that this addition will offer more opportunities for traders to better manage their portfolio and meet their trading goals.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.