VT Markets relaunches trading app

Sydney-based multi-asset trading platform VT Markets has revealed it is relaunching its integrated mobile trading app.

The app is designed using the updated technologies and aims to provide clients with real-time price alerts, performance analytics and smart signals newsletter. The new app also offers clients in-depth information about their desired trading product with corresponding market analysis and economic news. Users also get a weekly summary with analysis of their trading portfolio and performance.

The app also offers enhanced user interface which allows clients easy access to their trading positions, accounts, deposits, funds and coupons, place orders. Additionally, users gain access to more than 80 payment methods in different countries.