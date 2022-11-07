VT Markets adds 7 new bond CFDs to trade offering

John Georgiou, Director of Business at VT Markets, commented:
Bond CFDs are the perfect addition to any trader’s portfolio, as they can speculate the price movements and trade on margin without direct ownership of the instruments. This enables our clients to expand their trading options and get the most out of the markets. Bond CFDs are a welcome addition to our ever-growing range of products, which includes indices, stocks, commodities, and forex.
