VT Markets adds 7 new bond CFDs to trade offering

Steffy Bogdanova
November 7, 2022 8:55 am

Global multi-asset broker VT Markets today announced it has added a selection of 7 bond CFDs to its range of trade offerings and assets.

The latest addition further allows traders to expand their portfolios and gain exposure to new markets.

The newly added bonds on the platform are from countries such as the US and UK. Among these bonds are the US 10-year Treasury Bond Futures, UK Long Gilt Futures and Euro-Bund Futures.

According to the official announcement, VT Markets’ clients will be able to trade new bond CFDs at competitive rates on the VT Markets mobile app and its trading platforms.

John Georgiou, Director of Business at VT Markets, commented:

Bond CFDs are the perfect addition to any trader’s portfolio, as they can speculate the price movements and trade on margin without direct ownership of the instruments. This enables our clients to expand their trading options and get the most out of the markets. Bond CFDs are a welcome addition to our ever-growing range of products, which includes indices, stocks, commodities, and forex.

Earlier in September, the Sydney-based broker introduced 51 new ETFs trading options and added US, UK, and EU shares CFDs.

